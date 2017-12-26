Watch: Dane Reynolds Shreds Bonzer

Malcom Campbell, Britt Merrick and Dane Reynolds have collab’d themselves into a bit of magic. Ever ridden a bonzer? My word, do they favor power. Not for the light of feet, the beautiful weirdness of a bonzer bottom and fin setup prefer waves with juice and reward a willingness to push as hard as humanly possible through turns. Malcom Campbell provides the foundation, Britt Merrick the modernizing and tweaking, and Dane Reynolds the otherworldly power in this sweet little clip announcing the new Channel Islands Bonzer 3. You don’t need to be even faintly interested in buying one of these bad boys to enjoy this clip. So please do.