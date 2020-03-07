“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard,” said John F. Kennedy in his iconic 1962 speech pumping up the Apollo program. “The other things” that he mentions are, of course, not related to aerospace research, but rather to the work being done by brave men and women exploring the inner reaches of tube space around the world. Fast forward 58 years, and that work is still in progress, the recent fruits of which can be found in Reagan Ritchie’s short documentary on the subject, titled “Foamball Research Committee: Hawaii”. Put your right hand over your heart, press play above, and feel pride in our collective progress.