A few months ago, Frederico Morais was gearing up for what was looking to be a busy 2020, prepping to compete on the ‘CT and in the Tokyo Games. But then COVID-19 reared it’s ugly, insidious head and forced everyone (including Morais) indoors, resulting in the inevitable postponement of the ‘CT season and also surfing’s Olympic debut. Luckily, Morais spent the majority of the pre-quarantined months of January and February taming tubes along his home coast of Portugal, supplying him with enough memories of hollow visions to last him until the lockdown is officially lifted.