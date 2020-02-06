Giving the Qualifying Series a serious go can leave competitors with little time to do much else besides traveling from event to event. But last year, despite competing in 14 ’QS events in 8 different countries, Quivront still found time to break away from his competition schedule and absolutely score. The Soup Bowl slabs featured in the opening segment of this clip are once-in-a-decade rare. Literally.

From The Caribbean, Quivront jumped over to Bali to rip around in Canggu’s beach break wedges, and then hopped a flight north to Nias where he found both playful walls and big, mean caverns. This 10-minute edit, titled “Eclosion” (which means “hatching” in French), is a well-rounded look at an underrated French ripper that we might just see on the ‘CT stage eventually.