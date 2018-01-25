Watch: Happy Droid

Andrew Doheny delivers the goods home and away on his personal handshapes

By

It goes without saying, Andrew Doheny has one of the best frontside hacks in the business. So heavy-footed, so much umph and power, and just the right amount of funk to patent his own style. Andrew’s latest edit, “Happy Droid,” shows plenty of that sidewalk-surfing hack we’ve all come to love. Really pay attention to the 3:00-minute mark-that’s where “Droid” really starts operating at full throttle. One clip in particular, at 2:58, sees a slight tweak in style, with Andrew riding a Mayhem and the board looks incredibly knifey. We could watch this combo of board and surfer all day long.