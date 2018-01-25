Watch: Happy Droid

It goes without saying, Andrew Doheny has one of the best frontside hacks in the business. So heavy-footed, so much umph and power, and just the right amount of funk to patent his own style. Andrew’s latest edit, “Happy Droid,” shows plenty of that sidewalk-surfing hack we’ve all come to love. Really pay attention to the 3:00-minute mark-that’s where “Droid” really starts operating at full throttle. One clip in particular, at 2:58, sees a slight tweak in style, with Andrew riding a Mayhem and the board looks incredibly knifey. We could watch this combo of board and surfer all day long.