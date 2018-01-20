According to reports coming out of Europe, January 18th was a day of historical (and XXL) proportions. Nazaré has been going off the richter, and according to Sebastian Steudtner, who caught a terrifying looking wave at the 2:26 mark in the video above, Thursday saw a handful of the best big-wave surfers towing into some of the craziest waves the Portuguese coastline has seen in a while. Press play and witness chargers like Axi Munian, Maya Gabeira, Benjamin Sanchis, Ross Clarke Jones, Hugo Vau, Steudtner and Eric Rebiere fly down wave faces the size of apartment buildings.