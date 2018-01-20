According to reports coming out of Europe, January 18th was a day of historical (and XXL) proportions. Nazaré has been going off the richter, and according to Sebastian Steudtner, who caught a terrifying looking wave at the 2:26 mark in the video above, Thursday saw a handful of the best big-wave surfers towing into some of the craziest waves the Portuguese coastline has seen in a while. Press play and witness chargers like Axi Munian, Maya Gabeira, Benjamin Sanchis, Ross Clarke Jones, Hugo Vau, Steudtner and Eric Rebiere fly down wave faces the size of apartment buildings.
Watch: A Historic Day at Nazaré
An XXL day to remember