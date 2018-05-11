What Being Current World No. 1 Looks Like

In the edit above, you’ll see one Italo Ferriera going absolutely ham at Fernando de Noronha-an archipelago about 350 kilometers off Brazil’s northeast coast and the country’s finest swell magnet. Sitting at the top of the rankings (tied with Mr. Julian Wilson) and with the Oi Rio Pro officially underway, Ferriera will be looking to bring a little bit of the spice you see above to the shores of Saquarema this week. Press play and get a taste of what’ll come this week-if the waves cooperate that is.