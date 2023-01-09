John John Florence is perhaps one of the best ever to surf Waimea Bay. He won the Eddie Invitational out there in 2016 and has been making maxing Waimea look like his playground ever since. He even feels comfortable enough out there to go switch (see the 4:24 mark above). Recently, the oldest Florence hit up friend and fellow ripper Jack Robinson to tag along with him on a session out at Waimea. The Aussie was down for a lesson from the master and the above edit ensued. Click in above to see what an inagural session at the Bay looks like.