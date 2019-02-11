Jared Mell would hardly call himself a veteran handshaper, but in the handful of years he’s spent making and riding his own creations, he’s found the learning process to be endlessly fun, and he soaks up the teachings of his friends like a fiberglass soaks up resin. In the clip above from our film “Handmade”, Mell talks about his handshaping journey and collaborates with Ryan Burch and Tyler Warren on a twinnie made from one of Burch’s “Squiggle-hipped” templates. If the ending footage of Mell in Bali are any indication, the board looks like a hell of a fun ride.

