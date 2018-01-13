Watch: João de Macedo Chases His Dream

João de Macedo is not afraid of large waves. He is not afraid of cold water. He is not afraid of hard work. Surely, he’s afraid of something, maybe, but it’s clear from this mini biopic that he’s easily capable of conquering nearly anything. Like competing sponsorless on the Big Wave World Tour. Spend a little bit of your day living through a few months in the life of one of the world’s best and most courageous chargers. Be inspired.