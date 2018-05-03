Competitively speaking, Jordy Smith hasn’t been off to a great start this year. On the Gold Coast, he lost to Brazilian rookie Michael Rodrigues in Round 3. At Bells, he also bowed out in Round 3, but to fellow heavyweight and impressive beard owner Wade Carmichael. And at Margaret’s-well, that 13th place finish was out of his control. But by the look of the new banger of an edit he just dropped today, featuring freesurfs from all around Australia, it looks like he’s not having any problems performing sans jersey. So if you’re wondering how the rest of Jordy’s season might play out, just press play and be reminded exactly what the big guy is capable of.