Last month we spoke to SwellWatch forecaster Nathan Cool about the surf outlook for Hawaii. He told us that, thanks to a “neutral Niño” state in the Pacific Ocean this winter, we should see a nonstop conveyor belt of swell for Oahu. So far, his prediction has been spot on, and looking at the (very good) forecast for this week’s Pipe Masters, the switch isn’t turning off anytime soon.

And Pipeline has been especially good so far. With the O’Neill team house sitting in prime position on the sand looking directly into the pit, it’s no surprise Jordy Smith, Ian Crane, Eli Olson, Timmy Reyes, Brett Barley, Soli Bailey and crew scored a winter’s worth of waves in only one month. While the entire team put on a solid performance, it’s Brett Barley and Eli Olson’s back-to-back bombs at 3:18 that put a cherry on top of the best 3-minute edit to come from Oahu this winter season (so far).