Watch Jordy Smith Spend Winter in South Africa For the First Time in 14 Years

When COVID sent the world into a tailspin in 2020, Jordy Smith found himself itching to get back home to South Africa. Having spent the last decade-plus in California or on the road, Smith hadn’t experienced a South African winter since he was a wee (yet still very tall) lad. After jumping through a tiring amount of travel-related hoops to get back to his homeland, Smith and his wife arrived to a flurry of back-to-back swells. Hit play to watch Smith score jaw-dropping waves in the second episode of “Silver Linings”, a new series documenting the power-footed South African’s life as of late.