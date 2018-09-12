When you're reared on a steady diet of big, slabby barrels in shark-infested waters, you're likely to develop a certain fearlessness. Just a theory, but maybe growing up in West Oz with nothing but sketchy slabs and reefbreaks to surf has #blessed 18-year-old Kael Walsh with a go-for-broke attitude. Walsh has already released a number of banger edits this year, and he can now add this one–chock full of big, flawlessly clean airs and kegging tubes–to that list. Press play and enjoy.
Kael Walsh Goes For Broke in “Obsolete”
The 18-year-old can charge and punt
