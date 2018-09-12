When you're reared on a steady diet of big, slabby barrels in shark-infested waters, you're likely to develop a certain fearlessness. Just a theory, but maybe growing up in West Oz with nothing but sketchy slabs and reefbreaks to surf has #blessed 18-year-old Kael Walsh with a go-for-broke attitude. Walsh has already released a number of banger edits this year, and he can now add this one–chock full of big, flawlessly clean airs and kegging tubes–to that list. Press play and enjoy.