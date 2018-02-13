A few months ago Kai Neville released his full-length EPØKHE team film “Listen Now, Misty Dawn.” Back then it was only available for download at the reasonable price of your email address. Now it exists on the web for the sleepers.

Watch EPØKHE’s team of progressive surfers Dion Agius, Creed McTaggart, Jack Freestone, Mitch Coleborn, Nate Tyler, Brendon Gibbens, Chippa Wilson, Taj Burrow and Shaun Manners tear through Australia and Indonesia locations.

It's a well-sifted blend of high-performance surfing, visually striking landscapes, organic lifestyle captures and an eclectic soundtrack, the likes of which have made Neville’s films stand out for nearly a decade.