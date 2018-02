Kipp Caddy nonchalantly navigates multiple thick tubes in Australia and Indo in his latest edit “Please Explain.” With one shallow grinder after another, filmer Cam Staunton and art-director/editor Tas Wilson have compiled Caddy’s 2017 barrel hunting exploits into a prog-metaled spit-fest. Perhaps Caddy looks so comfortable in heavy barrels because he spent so much time last year inside them.