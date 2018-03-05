From a surreal hot lava fall to spitting Pipeline pits, lensman Ryan Moss captured all things Hawaiian beauty last year and compiled his best clips into his 2017 production reel. Big Wave Tour World Champion Billy Kemper, Kalani Chapman, Shane Dorian and more get some solid tubes. Clips of cliff diving and aerial views of Hawaii’s lush tropical landscape also abound. A man with not only a keen eye but also a tuned ear, Moss provided the soundtrack as well as the visuals in this Hawaiian feast for the senses.