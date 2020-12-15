Luke Davis recently went on what he calls a “2020 tunnel hunt” to Morocco, which involved a few glorious days chasing down big slabby barrels along the shores of North Africa. Davis met up with one Jerome Sahyoun, who knows his country’s wave-rich coastline like the back of his hand. As you’ll see in the video above, the two banked on Sahyoun’s local knowledge and were able to score screaming freight trains from sun-up to sun-down. Click play to see the fruits of Davis’ 2020 tunnel hunt.