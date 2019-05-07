There’s a reason Bali maintains a more or less permanent spot near the top of surfers’ most beloved trip destinations. The island's wave quality is the stuff of dreams—you can find barreling points, punchy beachies and lots and lots of reefs that can allow a skilled surfer to get supremely tubed (or supremely sliced up, if the skill part is lacking). Luke Davis knows this better than most, which is why he clocked in some quality time there to shoot his most recent edit, "Dream Again", filled with all manner of rippable Indonesian fare. Press play and vicariously enjoy some Bali dream peelers.

The Southern California ripper bags an enviable amount of perfect waves on a recent trip to Bali

