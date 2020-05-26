Mason Ho and Sheldon Paishon are the only two surfers in the world that would find this questionably rideable slab breaking over the top of jagged lava rocks in Hawaii and think, we’re out there. Ho, riding a 4’9″ surfboard, and Paishon, without even a vest for protection from the reef. Neither wearing helmets.

In back-to-back sessions, Ho and Paishon blindly rush wave after wave. Borderline sadistic, they legitimately risk life and limb every time they stand up. While Ho is known for entertaining edits, this is his most exciting yet, and will legitimately have you in awe of the barrels Ho and Paishon somehow make, and the injuries they manage to avoid. Ho’s wave at the 3:00-minute mark might be the most impressive small tube we’ve every seen. It’s not Jaws, but it’s death defying nonetheless. Click play right now.