Watch Mason Ho Do His Reef Dance on a "1996 Round Nose Fish"

Mason Ho continues to entertain the surfy masses in his newest edit above, where you can find him doing his usual rock dance on a …Lost 5’3″ “1996 Round Nose Fish” alongside close friend Sheldon Paishon. The duo trade shallow, barely rideable tubes at a funky slab, with one of them coming up with a handful (literally) of sea urchins after an unfortunate fall. Click play to see two of the best dry-reef navigators do what they do best.