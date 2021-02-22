We’re used to seeing Mason Ho dodge unmovable chunks of dry-reef when he’s trying to get tubed. But in his latest installment, the North Shore’s most loveable son heads on over to a crowded Ehukai Park with a 1996 Round Nose Fish and deftly maneuvers not between barely submerged boulders in order to get shacked, but between crowds of people. Of course, the master of fun handles the human obstacles deftly, as you would expect. Press play to be entertained and watch Mason Ho score little tube after little tube.