Watch Mason Ho Master the Fins-First Tube Ride

The test facility at the Palm Springs Surf Club is getting better by the day. Weird, right? You’d assume in a wavepool that what you see is what you get, but that’s not the case with Tom Lochtefeld’s pneumatic wave design. Like an instrument, you can play the controls at the PSSC a thousand different ways, which in turn creates a thousand different waves. But to master these waves takes practice, of which the crew is getting plenty. The latest edit from the Palm Desert features Mason and Coco Ho shredding in a much improved pool. In this clip, the Ho family samples four of the best waves currently on offer: A legit slab off the wall, an easy drop to running tube, a soft smashable section, and a feathery ramp. While Mason takes a unique approach to each — chop hopping into the barrel, taking off backwards, and even attempting surfing’s first wall ride — Coco rides each to perfection, threading tubes and smashing sections with style and panache. Honestly: Could an inland surf trip look any more fun?