Watch Mason Ho Score a Wave That Only Breaks on Rare Occasion

The tube featured above in Mason Ho’s latest drop is a sand-bottomed treasure the stuff of most people’s dreams. But for Ho and his friend Sheldon Paishon, it’s just a part of living in Hawaii and having access to the best novelty waves in the world. During a recent sesh, the rock-dancing duo scored a hollow, shorebreak nugget that, according to Ho, rarely breaks. But when it does, the waves it produces make one go starry-eyed. Hit play above to watch Ho and Paishon ride an idillyic unicorn without the normal North Shore hordes of visitors.