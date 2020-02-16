A little over a week ago, during a dream run of swell on the North Shore of Oahu, a rare, tube-producing sandbar sprang up at Ehukai Beach Park. Ehukai became a sandbottomed playground, serving up Greenmount-esque cylinders to those who chose to paddle out, including dry-reef whisperer Mason Ho. In his newest edit above, Mason takes a break from the normally sketchy lineups he accustomed to surfing and trades sandy drainers alongside his pops Michael and his sister Coco.

