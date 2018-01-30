Watch: Matt Bromley at Mullaghmore

In the latest episode of Matt Bromley’s series “Risky Ripples,” the hard-charging South African throws himself over the ledge at an Irish slab awakened by a storm with hurricane-force winds. Throughout the trip, Bromdog questions if everything he puts himself through to surf a wave like this is worth the trouble. Whether it is or not, those fin-free drops into the dark and icy pits of Mullaghmore definitely make it worth it for us to watch.