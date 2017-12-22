Watch: Micky Clarke in “Lassie”

Micky Clarke delivers his first middle fingerless edit in over two years (wait, what’s that at 1:42?). So close. Filmmaker Sam Moody was recently asked at the SURFER Awards, “What’s with Micky Clarke flicking the bird in every single edit?” “I guess he really hates being filmed outside of the water,” Moody replied. All angst aside, this is by far Micky’s best edit: An assembly of fall and early winter bits and pieces that is more than the sum of its parts. Moody stays true to his garage surf editing style, the the end result is worth a watch and a rewatch for good measure.