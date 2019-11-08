The few recent edits starring stylist Mikey February (namely this one and this one) have featured the lanky South African, bobbing, weaving and grooving on a twin-fin, a twin pin or some other not-so-standard surfboard.

But turns out, it’s not the number of fins under Mikey’s feet that makes him so stylish. In the quick hit above, Mikey cuts loose at Lower Trestles on a Channel Islands Happy model. And while the dims of his shred stick might be fairly typical (5’11” x 19 3/16” x 2 3/8” at 29 liters, if you’re wondering), his surfing–clearly–is anything but ordinary.