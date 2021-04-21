Watch Mikey Wright Get Radical in "ROCK"

Mikey Wright’s surfing is raw, unhinged and absolutely unfiltered–and his edits are always a visual slap in the face. Take, for example, his newest drop, “Rock”, filmed entirely on the North Shore by the one and only Wade Carroll. It’s 7-plus minutes of tube-stuffing and pedal-to-the-metal shredding. And if you’d like to see one absolutely mental Backdoor barrel, which Mikey surfs with total aplomb, stick this edit out to the very end.

 

 

