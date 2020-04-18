With the world effectively closed for a month now already, pre-COVID life is starting to look foreign. It feels like forever ago that we were allowed to live like Mitch Crews in this new edit, “Don’t Frown During Lockdown”, shot in and around his Gold Coast hometown in the weeks before Coronavirus hammered the globe. Is that a crowded pub? A packed beach? How many people are on the shoulder of that Snapper bomb? Crews isn’t on the Championship Tour at the moment, but he’s still got ‘CT chops. From behind-the-rock pits at Snapper to arcing open face carves around the point at Duranbah, Crews stacked 4 minutes of clips (and hours of good memories) to keep morale up until all of this life-stuff is allowed to continue.