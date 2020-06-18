Nate Tyler is a soft-spoken dude who lives a humble life in central California. Tyler doesn’t compete, nor does he flaunt his surfing much online, so his edits are always much anticipated. His latest, from Octopus, promotes his new pro grip with the brand. But don’t think it’s some lame advertorial. Far from it. Instead, it’s a 6-minute banger of brand-new clips from in and around Tyler’s hometown of Cayucos. Very few surfers have Tyler’s pop, and even fewer have his steez, which is why he’s been one of the longest-tenured professional free surfers out there. If you like ’80s thrash rock, turn this up loud and get psyched to run through a wall on your way to go rip. And if you don’t like the sound of that, just hit mute and choose your own soundtrack. Either way, this new clip is entirely worth a watch.