It goes without saying that Noa Deane is one of the most electrifying surfers of this generation. He proved just as much with his raw, high-energy performances in “Cheese”, Cheese II, Candle and, of course, in the highest of high-performance flicks, “Head Noise”, which was so good (remember that huge tube-to-ankle-busting-oop combo at North Point?) it nearly gave me a brain aneurysm. Well, Deane’s just released another banger, filmed by pal Mikey Mallalieu, that he can add to the aforementioned list of must-watch edits. “Ru.Bu 994” features Noz doing what he does best: launching skyward with reckless abandon, landing huge, tweaked-out airs and charging deformed-looking slabs many would shy away from.

Go ahead, click play above and enjoy.