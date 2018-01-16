Watch: Noah Schweizer – Vol.2: East Coast

Is it just me or is Noah Schweizer the second coming of Phillip Watters? Ok, maybe it’s just the frame grab we used for the mantel image, but doesn’t that image remind you of young Phillip gouging Sebastian Inlet? Since we’re on the subject of comparisons, style-wise, maybe he looks more like a younger Andrew Doheny — just not as front footed. But enough with the comparisons. He’s ripping and here’s what Noah had to say about the making of this edit. “Hurricane season for an East Coast surfer is always my favorite time of year to be home,” he says. “This year we had more named storms than any other season since 1936. Unfortunately, some were deadly and took out lives and thousands of homes. You could always play it safe or you can chase it and hopefully stay out of harm’s way and score up the coast. This year I tried to be home for as many storms as I could. From my hometown in New Smyrna Beach, FL to the Outer Banks of NC, and all the way up to New Jersey for one of the early winter storms, we had a good run.”