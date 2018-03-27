Last year, Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Beau Foster and Ellis Ericson got together and created one banger of an edit called “Rage.” The surfing was explosive and unhinged-exactly the type of surfing you’d want from this all-star cast of fast-and-lose freesurfers. Now they’re back with a second rendition, and it’ll likely be primarily packed with hi-fi shredding and rebellious antics. Watch the one-minute teaser above and keep your eyes peeled for the full release.