Rage is Back

Watch the trailer for Rage 2, featuring Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Beau Foster and more

By

Last year, Noa Deane, Creed McTaggart, Beau Foster and Ellis Ericson got together and created one banger of an edit called “Rage.” The surfing was explosive and unhinged-exactly the type of surfing you’d want from this all-star cast of fast-and-lose freesurfers. Now they’re back with a second rendition, and it’ll likely be primarily packed with hi-fi shredding and rebellious antics. Watch the one-minute teaser above and keep your eyes peeled for the full release.