Most years, you'd be hard-pressed to find a surfing event more gripping than Cape Fear. While the World Tour certainly entertains, the anxiety you get from watching guys get dragged by a tow rope into a wave that’s as tall as it is wide is simply incomparable. It's truly the surfing equivalent of a gladiator pit, and if you can watch a heat without getting disgustingly sweaty palms, you might be missing a piece.

The format for the event is 20 surfers competing in four heats, five surfers per heat. The winner of each heat will advance to the final, and the winner of that takes home a check, a trophy and a gift certificate for a free psychiatric evaluation (probably not that last part, but maybe). Enjoy the spectacle above, and see the full list of competitors (including Mick Fanning?!) below:

Competitors:

Russell Bierke (AUS)

Pedro Scooby (BRA)

Daniel Griffiths (AUS)

Michael Brennan (AUS)

Mick Fanning (AUS)

Laurie Towner (AUS)

Shaun Wallbank (AUS)

Zebulon Critchlow (AUS)

Mark Mathews (AUS)

Ryan Hipwood (AUS)

James McKean (AUS)

Brook Phillips (AUS)

Nathan Florence (USA)

James Hollmer-Cross (AUS)

Marti Paradisis (AUS)

Billy Kemper (USA)

Tyler Hollmer-Cross (AUS)

Alex Zawadzki (AUS)