Towards the end of 2019, slab slayer Russell Bierke and cinematographer Andrew Kaineder released “Flow State”, a short film in which the skinny, hard-charging Bierke is seen casually tucking into some seriously demented-looking tubes. (Rewatch it here if you so please). Anyways, part of the film’s footage was captured while Bierke was on a road trip to South Oz with his good mate Darcy Piper. The stuff that didn’t make the edit landed on the cutting room floor. But the clips were still so good, Bierke decided to put together another quick hit, which you can now check out above. Click play to watch tube-pigs Russ Bierke and Darcy Piper go ham in “Right as Rain”.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Revisiting Kelly Slater’s All-Time Soup Bowl Score From “Campaign 2”
Slater’s ridiculous session in Barbados might never be topped
New 5-Acre Wave Pool Proposed For West Side of Oahu
Brian Keaulana is hoping to bring a surf park to vacant state land in Kalaeloa
Dylan Graves and Dane Gudauskas Rip a Man-Made Wedge on an Artificial Isle in Nigeria
“Weird Waves” takes us to the most stoke-filled corner of West Africa
Wanna Shape Your Own Board? Here’s What You Need
Just don’t come complaining to us if you plane a finger off
How Searching For Surf in Indonesia Nearly Cost Travis Potter His Life
“Second Thoughts” star recounts some of his most feral surf expeditions
Terrifying Jaws Tubes Top Clips of the Month for December 2019
Not surprisingly, 8 out of December’s top-10 rides went down at Pipeline and Jaws
Revisiting Bruce Irons' 100-Point Ride from the 2004 Eddie Invitational
Flipping back to one of our favorite pages of Waimea Bay history
What to Pack for the North Shore, According to Nathan Florence
The hard-charger on the gear that’ll help you make the most of your time on the rock
Big-Wave Charger Kohl Christensen Hospitalized After Brutal Pipeline Wipeout
Suffers a fractured skull, but is expected to make a full recovery
Can This Unsponsored, Middle-Aged Man Save Surfing?
In "The Ultra-Core Surf Hour", Jon Wayne Freeman is the hero we need
The 5 Most Influential Airs of the Decade
According to aerial wizard Albee Layer
The 5 Most Pivotal Moments of the Decade in Big-Wave Surfing
According to Grant “Twiggy” Baker
The 20 Best Surf Photos from 2019
Not another Instagram carousel, this is the crème de la crème from our year in print
Mavericks Pumps on Friday the Thirteenth
This ain't no slasher flick
Leo Fioravanti And Mikey Wright To Duel For Championship Tour Wildcard Spot For 2020
We've got ourselves a surf-off, ladies and gentlemen
Enjoy the Gift of the Year’s Best Free Surf Flicks
At least as entertaining as the yule log channel
Carissa Moore Withdraws from 2020 World Tour
The champ takes a well-deserved 1-year break, will still compete in Olympics
Here's Who Officially Qualified for the 2020 Olympics Via the 'CT
With the 2019 ‘CT season in the rearview, these names will be competing in Tokyo
Jaws Competitors Double Dipped at Mavericks During the Biggest Swell of the Season
No sleep till Half Moon Bay
Kerby Brown Defies Death at This Demented-Looking Left
The hard-charging hellman dances with one of Oz’s heaviest slabs
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!