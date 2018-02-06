Watch: Ryan Hipwood Charge Caverns in “Inspire”

Ryan Hipwood loves heavy waves. In his latest short “Inspire,” he tosses himself under one thick lip after another. Hippo also loves being a father. Hippo reflects on how fatherhood has caused him to re-evaluate his relationship with surfing over the past two years.

“I want to inspire my family to do what they love and leading by example is probably the best thing that I can pass on to my kid,” Hippo says. As evidenced in “Inspire,” Hippo has found a healthy balance between being a hard-charging hellman and a dedicated family man. He looks at the top of his game as he comfortably pulls into the heaviest barrels Australia, Hawaii, and more have to offer.