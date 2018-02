The 17 year-old ripper knows how to make something out of nothing

For most parts of the world, summer isn’t always associated with the best waves. But that hasn’t stopped 17-year-old Brazilian Sammy Pupo from shredding the hot summer soup. Watch Sammy find ramps and slash sections on some small-but-fun little wedges in his new edit “Summer 2018.”

Filmed by Jeane Pupo and Reis Souza