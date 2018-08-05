The last time we saw Maryland native Seth Conboy, he’d spent the last few semesters of his undergraduate studies milking every last bit of responsibility free wanderlust, cannonballing up the East Coast from North Florida to OBX and jetsetting to Indo and Mexico in search of throaty tubes and puntable sections.

Conboy’s back, degree in hand, with a new edit, “Vacancy.” Captured during the winter of 2017-18, the edit features Conboy, clad in hood and gloves, navigating cold-water sandbanks in and around his Mid-Atlantic motherland. And though he may not have ventured as far or as wide this time around, Conboy certainly got his fill of hollow perfection, likely tempering his rambling nature–at least for the time being.