Any wave Steph Gilmore surfs is worth watching, but when you put the 7-time world champ in pristine, overhead, rifling tubes–well, that’s an especially compelling sight. Take the edit above, for example: the 3-minute short, shot but Wade Carroll and scored by Lord Fascinator, features the Gold Coast native threading perfect tube after perfect tube, with just about the most enviable style in all of surfing. Just like the animated audience in the foreground of the edit, you can’t look away once Steph is up and riding.

Easily the most beautiful surfing you'll see today

