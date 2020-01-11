Less heralded (or at least discussed) than its neighbors–Jacksonville to the north, New Smyrna Beach to the south–Flagler Beach may be one of the most underrated surf scenes on the Atlantic Coast–a coast that is, itself, oft-overlooked.

But there’s always been something in the water in this sleepy beachside hamlet (four-time World Champ, Frieda Zamba, hails from FB!). While it’s hopefully not some tepid runoff from the annual Spring Break debauchery in nearby Daytona, if you’ve seen some of the surfers the town has produced of late, you might wonder if the Fountain Of Youth, in neighboring St. Augustine, might very well be leaking into a shared aquifer.

Surfers like Saxon Wilson and Ryan Conklin are certainly throwbacks. They ride heavy, ’60s-style logs, often self-shaped, and do the kind of jivey dance that their West Coast forebears, at say Malibu, would certainly have found bitchin’. They’ve also committed themselves of late to a fairly vagabond-ish surf life, popping and standing out at the burgeoning scene of Non-Sanctioned Longboard Tour events–Mexi Log Fest, Single Fin Mingle, etc.–that promote such styling.

And people have started to take notice, as Papa Joel Tudor–assuredly a fan of such a haphazard approach to a surfy existence–has made Wilson a key player in the current youth movement underway at his Van Duct Tape Invitational contests.

The new short “Islandia” finds Wilson, Conklin and a handful of friends riding all manner of (mostly) retro craft in tropical and sub-tropical locales. Hit play to see the Flagler Beach kids on the move.