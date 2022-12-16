The Vans Pipe Masters Starts Today!

The highly anticipated 2022 Vans Pipe Masters has officially been called on. The swell has arrived on the North Shore of Oahu and the competitors will hit the water this morning. With a shorter-than-expected swell window, the event format has been edited slightly to run over the course of three days instead of four (see the announcement from Dylan Graves and Mahina Florence below).

In short, there will be 2 rounds of 30-minute heats for men and women, with the best two total wave scores across both rounds moving into the finals. In the finals, the surfers with the 2 best wave totals will be crowned champion. $100K is on the line and a boatload of bragging rights. Click in above for what’s sure to be an epic showdown.