Roughly 18 years ago, in a small fishing town located along the northeastern curve of Brazil, current World Champ and 2021 Olympic Gold Medalist Italo Ferreira first learned how to surf on a chunk of styrofoam. Since then, Ferreira’s subsequent rise to surf stardom and above-the-lip supremacy has made him one of the most recognizable faces in surfing–and, in typical Italo fashion, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The World Champ’s life story–from his gromhood days in Baia Formosa to his most recent podium ascension in Japan–is told beautifully in “The Curious Tales of Italo Ferreira”, the brand-new documentary above, directed by Luiza De Moraes and scored by Ed Cortes. Filled with stories from his friends and family back home–and sprinkled generously with the spring-loaded surfing that’s made Ferreira so famous–the biopic above is not one to be missed. Click play to learn more about how Ferreira became one of the most talented surfers of all time.