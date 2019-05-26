The Dead Kooks are a skilled bunch of eclectic individuals. Their stylish surf team includes Kassia Meador and Kelia Moniz, the queens of longboarding and two women who shaped a whole new path for women’s surfing; CJ Nelson, a surfer who’s been at the forefront of longboarding for the past 20 years; Victoria Vergara, a surfer and model with an elegant cross-step; Evan Mock, a skater, artist and rad kid in every way; and Leah Dawson, a filmmaker, environmentalist, and one hell of a talent on any type of surfboard.

In the clip playing above, filmed recently somewhere deep down the dusty roads of Mexico, you can watch the entire team cut loose on a platter of perfect peelers.

Says Meador: “I’m a simple person who likes simple sweet things and I just don’t know what more you could ask for. Which is why every time I’m packing up to leave Mexico I question why this magical land of waves and vibes isn’t the place I call home.”

The stylish Evan Mock, drawing a groovy line. caption]