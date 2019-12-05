A little over a month ago, just before the cutoff deadline for SURFER Awards submissions, filmmaker Kai Neville sent us a preview of his new edit above, titled “Left Brain, Right Brain”, featuring Chippa Wilson charging hollow slabs and punting dizzying maneuvers straight into the stratosphere. You know, typical Chippa Wilson stuff. After we were finished watching it, we picked our jaws off the floor and decided it not only deserved a nomination for the Best Short category–thanks to Kai’s beautiful cinematography and Chippa’s hi-fi shredding–but also a Best Maneuver nomination for the air Chippa lands at 9:41.

Press play and enjoy 10 minutes of Chippa’s best surfing this year, and be sure to tune in tonight towatch SURFER Awards live.