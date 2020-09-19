This time last year Nias was packed. One of the best barreling rights in Indo, there’s a contingent of crew that fly over for every big swell, and in the last few years we’ve seen epic Nias edits from every pro surfer with a Vlog. All on swells like the one in the clip above. But these COVID times are different. Last week saw a 6- to- 8 foot swell and bluebird conditions at Nias, with less than a dozen surfers in the lineup. In the description alongside this clip, the surfers are named as “Sparrow, Alex, Lance, Ned, Rick, Wau, and many more rippers”. While we’re not sure who’s who, we sure are envious of each and every one of them.