Watch this Waveski Weirdness

Don’t ever let anyone tell you there’s a right way to surf. Just look at France’s Nathan Le Bars here, going berzerk and more radical than most of us ever will on a surfboard, only he’s sitting down. Which is somehow even more radical, I think. That looks like one hell of a waveski too, considering the pop he gets on whitewater rebounds and the impossible fin-ditches he hucks all over these European waves. My goodness. Hats off to you, Le Bars. Hats way off.