Watch William Aliotti Expertly Navigate Hollow Caverns

Talented tube fiend William Ailotti was born and raised on the Caribbean island of Saint Martin, but moved to Hossegor when he was just a teenager–hence why he looks so comfortable threading hollow fare all over the world. In his new edit “Lava Space”–which will wake you up like a cup of hot coffee–Ailotti does his usual preternatural barrel navigation and stitches together four minutes worth of hype-you-up action. Hit play and enjoy.