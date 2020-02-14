During the winter, the North Shore becomes a wonderland of pristine barrels and epic visions. Pipe and Backdoor have been especially generous this season, gifting local and visiting tube-shooting specialists with rides they’ll likely remember forever — or at least until next year. Ryan Moss, one of Hawaii’s most talented lensman, spent countless hours in the lineup over the past few months, capturing enough jaw-dropping footage to put together the compilation above. Click play to watch the likes of Jamie O’Brien, Italo Ferreira, Koa Rothman, Nathan Florence, Seth Moniz and more get blown out of the hollowest of Hawaiian caverns. Enjoy.