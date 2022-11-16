Watch Yago Dora Shred a Coldwater Freight Train in “Somente por Diversão”

The whole of South America houses a plethora of world-class waves–which is great for Brazilians like Yago Dora, who can score warm, peaky beachbreaks in Brazil one day and reeling, coldwater lefthanders the next. In his most recent edit, “Somente por Diversão”, Dora dons a few extra layers of rubber to find some coldwater solitude at a frigid-looking freight train. Click play to watch one of the best goofyfooters around.